SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police officers are giving back to their community with a donation drive.

The fourth annual ‘Operation Fill a Cruiser’ was held Saturday.

Off-duty officers with South Londonderry Township Police collected new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food, gift cards and cleaning supplies to be given to those in need.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.