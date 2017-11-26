Police charge man in connection to explosion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a man shooting at a container filled with an explosive material is what caused a loud explosion in Lancaster County Saturday.

Several residents in the area of Clay Township and Ephrata called 911 after 7:30 pm to report the explosion.

Police reported to Wood Corner Road in Clay Township to investigate.

Investigators say Rodney Hursh, 23, admitted to shooting the container. Police have not specified what the material was that was in the container.

Hursh was charged with a single count of disorderly conduct.