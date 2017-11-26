Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting wife

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Chambersburg man after they say he shot his wife in the face.

According to police, James Shatzer, 49, shot his wife in the face during an argument Sunday morning, on the 4600 block of Jack Road in St. Thomas Township.

The victim was flown to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is not currently known.

Shatzer is charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.