Man arrested for starting fire at residence he was evicted from

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges for attempting to enter a home he’d been evicted from, and then starting a fire.

Nickalas Rehrer was arrested on Saturday for several charges, including arson.

Police say Rehrer tried to enter a residence on the 200 block of South Front Street, which he had been evicted from, and then started a fire.

Rehrer was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

