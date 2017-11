MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) Millions of Americans are traveling home after the holidays Sunday.

Harrisburg International Airport is expecting about 4,200 travelers.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is expected to be busy from noon-8 p.m.

Amtrak’s Keytsone Service is expected to be crowded. It stops in major cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Harrisburg. A reservation is needed this weekend. Officials said tickets sell out fast.