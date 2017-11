HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Christmas trees are now on display during the ‘Festival of Trees’ at the Tavern House at Fort Hunter Park.

They will be on display every weekend until Christmas.

Five area garden clubs decorated the trees for the event, which is in it’s 22nd year.

The trees will be raffled off the Sunday before Christmas.

the money will go toward scholarships.

