Every day ABC 27 salutes a military hero.

Today we honor Harry Ruth Jr., James Ruth and Joseph Ruth.

1st Lt. Harry Ruth Jr. served in the US Army during World War II.

Airman 1st class James Ruth served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

BM3 Joseph Ruth served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

The family is from Mechanicsburg.

