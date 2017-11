HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after an early morning shooting in Harrisburg.

Jashun Patton, 18, was found inside a residence on the 1800 block of State Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Patton was shot multiple times. He died on the scene.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.