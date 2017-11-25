Police: suspect used gun to rob gas station in Annville

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man after he reportedly robbed a gas station with a gun.

Annville Township Police report that a man with a bandana covering his face entered the Turkey Hill on 2 East Main Street in Annville around 2 a.m. on November 20.

He was armed with a black handgun and ordered the clerk to empty the cash register into a bag, according to a police report.

Police say he then fled in an unknown direction.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.