Police: suspect used gun to rob gas station in Annville

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man after he reportedly robbed a gas station with a gun.

Annville Township Police report that a man with a bandana covering his face entered the Turkey Hill on 2 East Main Street in Annville around 2 a.m. on November 20.

He was armed with a black handgun and ordered the clerk to empty the cash register into a bag, according to a police report.

Police say he then fled in an unknown direction.

