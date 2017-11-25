Police: 8 hospitalized after “head on” car crash in York County

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) – Eight people have been taken to area hospitals after a car crash involving three vehicles, according to state police.

Police responded to 4535 Delta Road in Lower Chanceford Township around 10 p.m. Friday.

A car made an illegal pass around a pickup truck, making minor contact, and then struck an SUV head on, according to police.

Police report that 10 people were involved in the crash, eight of them taken to area hospitals.

