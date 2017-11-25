Man arrested for attempting to hit officer with his car

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man was arrested after police say he tried to hit an officer with his car.

Jorge Luis Arzuaga-Ortiz is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

Police say Arzuaga-Ortiz was involved in a theft at the Kmart on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township Friday evening.

When police arrived on scene, Arzuaga-Ortiz apparently jumped into a vehicle. He then drove toward an officer, hitting the officer’s vehicle, and almost hitting the officer, who was outside.

Police later caught up to Arzuaga-Ortiz and arrested him.

He was taken to jail, with bail set at $500,000.

