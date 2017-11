YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Black Friday shoppers found great deals at a unique auction in York.

The semi-annual auction of forfeited vehicles is held at Schaad Detective Agency in York.

Dozens of cars were auctioned, as well as jewelry and electronics.

All of the items were seized by the York County Drug Task Force.

