York County Drug Task Force to hold Black Friday sale

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) The York County Drug Task Force will hold its own Black Friday sale.

A Jaguar, Mercedes, and a BMW are among the 43 vehicles set to be auctioned this year.

Vehicles are sold as is. There are no warranties or guarantees.

Vehicle bidders who are successful must put down a $500 cash deposit. The remaining balance must be paid off within 7 days.

Jewelry, televisions, tablets, and other electronics will also be on sale. They must be paid in cash on site. Personal check are not accepted.

The auction is Friday at Schaad Detective Agency at 1114 Roosevelt Avenue at 10 a.m.