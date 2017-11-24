Shoppers get bargains ahead of Black Friday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Shoppers continue to no longer wait to get deals on Black Friday by looking for bargains on Thanksgiving night.

The Toys“R”Us along the Carlisle Pike opened at 5 p.m.

Hundreds of people gathered outside before the store’s opening.

There was no mad rush when the door opened.

Employees were well stocked with popular toys.

“We keep a supply on the sales floor actually on the top stock and the back is packed with toys ready to come out and replenish as we sell down on the floor,” said Erin White, store manager.

Toys“R”Us won’t close until Friday at 11 p.m.

