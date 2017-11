HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are on the scene of a reported shooting.

Officers are in the 2100 block of Herr Street, according to a Dauphin County 911 dispatcher.

The incident was reported at about 1:35 p.m.

Police did not find a victim when they responded to the scene, the dispatcher stated.

No other details were immediately available.

