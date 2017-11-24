Seasonably warm before colder air arrives on Sunday

By Published:

Calm weather under high pressure brings a beautiful Black Friday forecast to the Midstate and for much of the region. The tranquil conditions have led to a chilly morning, however the sunshine will bring more warmth than yesterday. Highs today will hit the lower 50s.

Additional clouds enter the forecast during the day tomorrow with an approaching cold front. Temperatures in the afternoon should still hit the 50° mark, but the clouds will make it feel cooler than today. A few passing showers are possible by late morning into the afternoon as a small chance of rain comes with the front. A lot of the Midstate should stay dry and quiet as the front rolls by.

Sunday sees a big drop in temperatures due to the wind and colder air coming in briefly from southern Canada. Temperatures during the day will feel like the 30s. Monday starts off chilly too, but a mild stretch starts later Monday and lasts through the middle of next week with highs in the 50s. Rain chances remain low for much of next week.

