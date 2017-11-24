Man reported missing to state police in Dauphin County

WHTM Staff Published:

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man reported missing.

According to a press release, 26-year-old Matthew James Frye left Halifax on Sunday evening.

Frye, who was traveling to Chambersburg, has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

Police describe Frye as being white and 5-foot-7.

A photo of Frye was not included in a press release from state police.

Anyone with information on Frye’s location is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens at 717-362-8700.

