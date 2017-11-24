Man charged for road rage incident involving shotgun

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested in Lancaster County on Thanksgiving following a road rage incident.

According to Manheim Township police, 20-year-old Laquane A. Thomas Jr. was traveling southbound on Lititz Pike Thursday evening when another vehicle merged in front of him as the number of lanes went from two to one.

Thomas, of Lititz, is accused of tailgating, honking and then pulling alongside the other driver and yelling.

Both drivers pulled over near Delp Road. Thomas then retrieved a shotgun from his trunk and loaded it, police said.

The other driver got back in his vehicle and called 911 while Thomas followed, police said.

Officers stopped Thomas on Oregon Pike near North Pointe Boulevard.

The loaded shotgun was found by police on North Point Boulevard.

Thomas was arrested and charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, making terroristic threats, tampering with evidence, disorderly conduct and carrying a loaded weapon.

According to court documents, Thomas was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Dec. 1.

