Man, 85, dies in crash involving horse and buggy

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a Friday morning crash in Lancaster County.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 900 block of Strasburg Pike in Strasburg Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators determined a Volkswagen truck was traveling north on the roadway when it struck a horse and buggy that was exiting a driveway.

According to police, the driver of the horse and buggy, identified as 85-year-old Elam King, failed to stop prior to entering Strasburg Pike.

King, of Strasburg, suffered fatal injuries.

Strasburg Pike was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

