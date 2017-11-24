Lack of supervision resulted in assault of 6-year-old, police say

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was arrested this week in Dauphin County for endangering the welfare of children following an investigation into an incident in July.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens, Dawn Marie Eby, 52, of Halifax, failed to provide supervision and failed to care for and protect children in her home, resulting in the assault of a 6-year-old boy.

The incident took place the evening of July 29, police said.

Eby was charged with endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Eby has posted bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30.

