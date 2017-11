COLUMBIA, Pa (WHTM) Police are searching for the driver of a Jeep that hit and damaged another vehicle and left the scene of the crash.

The driver who’s vehicle was struck said a green Jeep Cherokee hit him while he was waiting at a stop sign at 7th and Maple Street Tuesday around 5:55 pm.

The wanted driver was last seen traveling east on Purples Lane.

The Jeep had some damage on the driver side.

Contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 if you have any information.