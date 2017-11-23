The Arc of Dauphin County launches 44th art exhibition

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Arc of Dauphin County, the legacy organization that in January will celebrate 65 years of working with area citizens who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, is launching its 44th annual exhibition of art created by people with Special Needs.

“This year, we are doing something different. Our exhibition travels to numerous locations throughout the MidState,” said Ken Seeger, Director of Consumer Programs. “Our staff has labored for months as this show is intensive…and the jury worked long into the night narrowing down to 20 award winners in three age categories,” he added.

See the exhibition and celebrate expression. Viewers can also vote in a People’s Choice award, both in person with a paper ballot, or via social media, using Facebook or Twitter.

“Our artists with Special Needs range in age from six to over 70 years! Can you imagine how significant it is to them to find out that work they have created is being displayed in the Pennsylvania Capitol Building, Harrisburg International Airport, and many other locations throughout the region? Even the Susquehanna Art Museum! This exhibition encourages communication, openness, and expressions on many levels,” said Craig George, CEO of The Arc.

The jury for the show included Alice Anne Schwab and Lauren Nye from the Susquehanna Art Museum, well-known local artists Marie Gamon, Marcie Otterson and Lindsey Christy as well as art lover and collector Caterina Veccia. Speaking to the jury, artist Marie Gamon said, “Our judging was an inspiring time and thought provoking as we studied the lovely art… the pieces of art spoke and the thoughts and feelings of the artists broke through the colors and shapes, indeed their voices were heard and appreciated… above all I want to encourage the people to continue to think, explore, and create!”

Traveling Exhibition Official Schedule:

November 16 through November 28th: Harrisburg First Assembly of God: 4100 N Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17110 | (717) 657-2500

December 2 through December 14th: Pennsylvania State Capitol Building: 501 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17120

January 8 through January 21st: Harrisburg International Airport: 1 Terminal Drive, Middletown, PA 17057 | (888) 235-9442

January 23 through February 7th: Lebanon County Mall: 2231 Lebanon Valley Mall, Lebanon, PA 17042 | (717) 274-2564

February 9 through February 27: Gamut Theatre: 15 N 4th St, Harrisburg, PA 17101 | (717) 238-4111

March 1 or 2 (Exact Date TBD) through March 19th: Selected Pieces will be on display at The Susquehanna Art Museum, 1401 N 3rd St. Harrisburg, PA 17102 |(717) 233-8668

