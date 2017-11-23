Second Street business owners in Harrisburg continue safety efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Second Street in Harrisburg has been a city attraction for many years.

Wednesday night was expected to be the busiest night of the year.

Bar owners say that college students coming home use the evening as an opportunity to reunite with friends and classmates.

The owners say they will continue to have the program in place that was agreed upon with the city to provide additional police and allow the hiring off-duty officers to provide additional security at night and after closing time.

Some bars and restaurants also have additional security guards in place.

Bar owners say met with Mayor Eric Papenfuse recently to request that the security program remain in place until the end of the year.

