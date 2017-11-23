Save some space for Small Business Saturday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – When American Express launched the Small Business Saturday campaign in 2010, the company set out to increase support for small businesses.

Now in its eighth year, the goal remains the same, to help small businesses get a bigger piece of holiday spending.

“I would love to just look down the road on Saturday and see the streets filled with people, of all ages, of all backgrounds,” said Ashley Corby, owner of Market Cross Pub and Brewery in Carlisle.

Corby is not alone.

All across the country there is a push to shop local this Saturday.

Linda McMahon, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is calling on all Americans to shop local.

“You know you don’t often see a big business name on the back of a Little League t-shirt, but you see the small business in that community” said McMahon. “They’re the glue of that community.”

For many small businesses, Saturday is an opportunity to gain new customers and grow sales.

It’s also a chance to skip long lines at big box stores and experience a different kind of shopping.

“We kind of create more of a related atmosphere,” said Jill Erb, owner of Floral Designs of Mount Joy. “Customers can come, get in the holiday spirit, but still be a little more calm and feel refreshed after the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Keep in mind that shopping small doesn’t mean missing out on savings. Many local shops will be offering special Saturday deals and giveaways.

