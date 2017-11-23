Police seek answers in laundromat thefts

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking for tips following thefts at laundromats.

Change machines at two Ephrata area laundromats were broken into during early morning hours on Tuesday, according to police.

Police released photos of the suspect wearing an olive Army style jacket that had flags on the shoulders. The suspect also wore black gloves and a facemask.

Anyone able to identify the suspect or with additional information about the thefts is asked to call Officer Thorp with the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200, ext. 255.

