Police seek answers in laundromat thefts

WHTM Staff Published:
(Ephrata Police Department)

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking for tips following thefts at laundromats.

Change machines at two Ephrata area laundromats were broken into during early morning hours on Tuesday, according to police.

Police released photos of the suspect wearing an olive Army style jacket that had flags on the shoulders. The suspect also wore black gloves and a facemask.

Anyone able to identify the suspect or with additional information about the thefts is asked to call Officer Thorp with the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200, ext. 255.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s