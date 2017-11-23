Lancaster police arrest man for selling heroin

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation into heroin sales in Lancaster resulted in an arrest this week.

In April, Lancaster police began investigating heroin sales in the 500 block of Poplar Street.

According to police, the investigation included undercover purchases of drugs from 45-year-old Angel Hernandez-Caratini.

Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday, resulting in the discovery of 79 bags of heroin, a digital scale and $744.

Hernandez-Caratini’s home was determined to be unfit for human habitation and was condemned by city housing inspectors.

Police charged Hernandez-Caratini with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hernandez-Caratini was placed in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

