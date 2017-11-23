Hershey Fire Department serves hot Thanksgiving meals

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Volunteer Fire Department served up a turkey dinner for Thanksgiving.

About 150 people showed up to the station’s first free holiday meal on Thursday.

Hershey Fire Department Public Information Officer David Sassaman said more than 17 businesses donated food, along with meals made by firefighter families.

Volunteer firefighters and people from the community stepped in to serve the people who they say support them throughout the year.

“If you can’t travel, if you don’t have a lot of family they can come here and we’ll be their family for the day,” said Fire Chief Patrick Leonard.

And as a surprise to everyone, members of the Hershey Bears showed up to dish out meals for their community.

