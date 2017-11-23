Former firefighter makes Thanksgiving dinner for first responders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A local congregation continues to thank first responders.

Kesher Israel Congregation made its annual Thanksgiving dinner for Harrisburg first responders on Thursday.

“We’re providing Thanksgiving dinner for the firefighters, for the police and for the ambulance crews who are working today instead of being at home with their families,” said Kesher Israel Congregation Chef Mark Powers.

The congregation has been making the dinner since 2001, a tradition that started after 9/11.

“At the time, a lot of firefighters and police were lost. We wanted to do something to commemorate them and to say thank you to the firefighters and police that are on duty,” said Powers.

Harrisburg firefighters say working the holidays is never easy, but a homemade Thanksgiving meal helps.

“To spend it here with the guys I work with, it is really a family. I know that can sound cliché but it is really true. It’s nice to be able to spend it with these guys and have some good food,” said firefighter Christopher Kalman.

The act of kindness is especially meaningful to Chef Powers, a retired firefighter.

“Whether they’re retired, currently working, we’re all part of that same bond, that same brotherhood, so it means a lot,” said Powers.

