Bethesda Mission expected to serve 100+ people on Thanksgiving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Bethesda Mission will continue its tradition of serving Thanksgiving dinner to more than 100 people in need.

The meals will be served at the Men’s Shelter at 611 Reily Street in Harrisburg from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Organizers expect about 175 people to attend the dinner.

They will be served all of the Thanksgiving staples like turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes stuffing, vegetables, and more.

About 45 volunteers will be on hand to help serve the food. This is always a popular event among volunteers. The executive director of the Mission said in a press release, that there is always a waiting list for people who want to help out.