Ambulance crew responds to call, hears nearby gunfire

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A crew from Cumberland Goodwill EMS responded Thursday evening to a call and reported hearing the sound of gunfire nearby.

The crew was dispatched around 7:40 p.m. to a residence on Dawn Ridge Loop in Carlisle for a reported breathing problem.

Gunfire was heard in the area at that time, however, it was determined the sound came from a different area and not the home of the patient with a breathing problem. The crew initially had concern the gunfire came from inside the home and evacuated.

The Carlisle Police Department was notified and assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported by the crew.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.