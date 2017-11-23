A drop in temperatures today, staying dry through tomorrow

This morning stays chilly with a breeze and temperatures in the 20s. It is dry though, which is important for all of the morning Turkey trots, early Thanksgiving shoppers, and of course travelers. High pressure is settling in across the Northeast, so the entire region will enjoy a quiet, sunny day. A cold front will pass through today, but it is relatively weak only bringing passing clouds.

Friday continues the dry and sunny trend with temperatures in the 50s. It should be a beautiful fall day!

Clouds return Saturday with another front. The moisture from this front does not look impressive, and a lot of places should stay dry with just a small chance for a shower. The front does deliver a cold shot of air, and high temperatures only reach the lower to middle 40s on Sunday with blustery winds.

Looking ahead to Monday morning for hunters, it should be a chilly morning with northwesterly breeze. A warming trend then kicks in for Monday afternoon through Wednesday. Highs have a chance of reaching 60° during this time, but for colder weather lovers don’t worry! The long range models show a return to colder air after this brief warmer pattern.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday. Safe travels too!