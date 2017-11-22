Woman accused of assault with field hockey stick

(Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police arrested a woman Wednesday following an assault earlier in the week.

Police responded early Wednesday morning to a residence in the first block of North Bedford Street for a domestic incident.

According to police, the incident Wednesday did not turn physical, however, an assault occurred there Monday afternoon. Pamela Morrow is accused of striking a male multiple times with a field hockey stick, causing significant bruising.

Morrow, 51, was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 10.

