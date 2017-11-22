Woman accused of assault with field hockey stick

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police arrested a woman Wednesday following an assault earlier in the week.

Police responded early Wednesday morning to a residence in the first block of North Bedford Street for a domestic incident.

According to police, the incident Wednesday did not turn physical, however, an assault occurred there Monday afternoon. Pamela Morrow is accused of striking a male multiple times with a field hockey stick, causing significant bruising.

Morrow, 51, was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 10.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.