Tom Ridge: It’s great to be alive

AUSTIN, Texas (WHTM) – Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge has improved to fair condition at a Texas hospital where he’s recovering from a heart attack last week.

Ridge released a statement through his spokesman on Wednesday.

“The list of things for which I am thankful was already spilling off the page. Now I’m going to need a bigger notepad,” the statement reads. “Michele, Lesley, Tommy and I cannot begin to express how much your outpouring of love and concern meant to all of us in the wake of my health emergency. Your prayers gave us all strength and great comfort.”

“I hadn’t planned on spending my Thanksgiving in Austin. And my doctors won’t let me touch turkey and mashed potatoes quite yet. But all things considered, I can’t think of anyplace else I’d rather be.”

Ridge was attending the Republican Governors Association conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Austin when he called hotel staff seeking medical assistance last Thursday. He was taken by ambulance to Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas where he had an emergency cardiac catheterization.

“The tremendous professionalism, compassion and care I was shown here in Texas is something our family will always remember and be thankful for,” the statement reads. “From the hotel staff at the JW Marriott and the paramedics who helped resuscitate me and rushed me to the hospital to the ER doctors, nurses, cardiac staff and administration at Ascension’s Seton Healthcare Family – each helped play a critical role in my recovery. We will never be able to thank you enough.”

“I wish everyone a wonderful, restful and peaceful Thanksgiving. It’s great to be alive, enjoying the embrace of family and friends, and the blessings of so many who have been looking out for us,” the statement concludes.

Ridge, 72, was Pennsylvania’s governor from 1995 to 2001. He resigned when President George W. Bush named him the first director of Homeland Security.

