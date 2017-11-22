Thanksgiving precedes Black Friday, hunting season business boost

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The checkout got a workout on Wednesday at Pronio’s Market in Hershey.

“You basically double your business,” said owner Mike Pronio, a third generation owner of his family’s grocery business in operation since 1919. “You bring in more so that people can have what they want. Everybody wants something special for the holidays and we try to accommodate them.”

Customer Dean Koppenhaver needed only a basket to pick up some last minute items.

“My wife used up all the butter making something, so I needed some for tomorrow morning,” he laughed.

While the three days leading up to Thanksgiving are some of the busiest of the year, Pronio says both Christmas and New Year’s are even more hectic.

“Thanksgiving makes for a good warm up, because its a traditional meal,” he said. “Christmas and New Years are very much for entertaining and lots of eating different things with family and friends.”

Following the initial surge in sales for grocery stores prior to the holiday, other businesses will continue to cash in. While big box retailers advertise Black Friday deals on items many will purchase as Christmas gifts, one type of small business is experiencing the busiest few days of the year.

“It is funny how so many people wait until the last minute, but we will sell a lot of rifles, ammo and scopes,” said Margie Townsley, owner of Wolf’s Sporting Center in Manheim. “We will busy all day Friday and Saturday leading up to opening day on Monday.”

According to a report by the bipartisan Center for Rural Pennsylvania, the annual economic impact of hunting in Pennsylvania is estimated at $4.8 billion.

Pennsylvania’s two-week rifle season for deer begins on Monday, November 27 and ends on Saturday, December 9.