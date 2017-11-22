Thanksgiving a busy and dangerous travel holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans are hitting the road this Thanksgiving. The holiday is one of the busiest and most dangerous travel times in Pennsylvania.

“If you know your trip is going to take you two to two-and-a-half hours, maybe you want to give yourself at least three hours to get there because you have to assume everybody else is on the road too,” PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said.

PennDOT said there were 1,854 accidents with 24 fatalities leading up to Thanksgiving and 1,248 accidents with 17 fatalities on Thanksgiving Day last year.

“We’ll have a sufficient amount of troopers out who are monitoring the traffic flow as well as handling calls and also focusing on DUI enforcement as well,” state police Trooper Brent Miller said.

The busiest travel day of the year leads into the biggest drinking night of the year. PennDOT says there were 433 alcohol-related crashes with 13 fatalities around the Thanksgiving holiday last year.

Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT are reminding people to drive sober, buckle up and be patient when driving this holiday season.

