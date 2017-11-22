Teen boys arrested for gunpoint rape of 14-year-old girl

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested for the rape of a 14-year-old girl near the York Fair.

Andrew R. Miller, Kelvin J. Mercedes, and Daishon M. Richardson, all of York, are charged as adults with felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and unlawful restraint, as well as a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday. They were placed in York County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Their accuser told police she was at the fair with friends on Sept. 22 when the boys asked her to go a nearby business parking lot where they put a gun to her head and forced her to perform sexual acts. She said the boys then raped her at another location, according to charging documents filed by West York police.

She said the boys also made a video recording or took photographs of the assault.

In text messages sent after the assault, the girl said one of the suspects told her to stop lying and another sent a photo of himself holding a handgun. The photo was tagged “gang,” according to the criminal complaints.

