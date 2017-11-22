South Londonderry Township police to hold fill a cruiser event Thursday

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County police department will be holding a drive on Thanksgiving to collect toys and non-perishable foods.

The South Londonderry Township Police Department will be on Taxiway Drive on Thanksgiving morning from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the annual Sticks & Biscuits 5K, which will start in Flightpath Park.

Officers will be accepting unwrapped toys and factory packaged non-perishable foods during Operation Fill A Cruiser.

Donations will help families and children in need.

For more details, visit sltpolice.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.