South Londonderry Township police to hold fill a cruiser event Thursday

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County police department will be holding a drive on Thanksgiving to collect toys and non-perishable foods.

The South Londonderry Township Police Department will be on Taxiway Drive on Thanksgiving morning from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the annual Sticks & Biscuits 5K, which will start in Flightpath Park.

Officers will be accepting unwrapped toys and factory packaged non-perishable foods during Operation Fill A Cruiser.

Donations will help families and children in need.

For more details, visit sltpolice.org.

