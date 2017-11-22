Slain Pennsylvania police officer to be laid to rest

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
The electronic sign for Mount Saint Peter Church displays an image of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in New Kensington, Pa. The funeral for Shaw, who was shot and killed after a traffic stop on Friday Nov. 17, will be held at the church on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) – A rookie Pennsylvania police officer will be laid to rest in the community that he served for several months.

Officer Brian Shaw’s funeral takes place Wednesday at Mount St. Peter Church in New Kensington. It was in the western Pennsylvania town that the 25-year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Friday night.

Authorities have charged 29-year-old Rahmael Holt with killing the officer. Holt was arrested in Pittsburgh Tuesday after a four-day manhunt. During his arraignment, Holt said he wanted to hire a private attorney.

Authorities say Shaw stopped a vehicle that Holt was riding in and Holt fled on foot.

Shaw, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, pursued Holt and was shot multiple times. It doesn’t appear that Shaw returned fire.

