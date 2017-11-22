Senator Toomey pitches tax reform bill to local business leaders

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey and Congressman Lloyd Smucker held a roundtable with area business leaders on Tuesday, aimed at selling the tax reform bill currently in the Senate.

The roundtable discussion, held at U.S. Boiler Company, Inc. in Lancaster, consisted of more than a dozen area business men and women.

Senator Toomey told those on hand that the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act would improve the business tax code, permanently lowering the corporate tax rate to 20 percent.

“We arguably have the worst business tax code in the industrialized world,” said Sen. Toomey. “And our bill will take it from being one of the very worst to one of the very best.”

The Republican lawmaker also said the bill would help American workers and families, by providing them with a tax cut.

“Hard working American families, Pennsylvanians who get up every day and go to work to support their family, many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, have to see a tax cut,” said Sen. Toomey. “And that is in this bill. They will see a tax cut. And they’re going to appreciate that. And that’s going to help them make ends meet.”

The bill currently has no Democratic support in the Senate, with many saying it only provides relief to the wealthy.

“This a giveaway to the rich. That’s exactly what I believe, and I think the evidence is very compelling that that’s what it is,” said Democratic Senator Bob Casey. “It doesn’t do much at all for the middle class.”

Republicans have a 52 vote majority in the Senate. They need 50 votes to pass the bill.

Senator Toomey said he believes they are close to having enough votes to pass, and plans to work the rest of the week to persuade Republican lawmakers to support the bill.

The goal of Senate Republicans is to have the bill on President Trump’s desk by the end of the year.