Remains of 2 residents found after senior center fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Officials have recovered the remains of two people from what is left of a Pennsylvania senior living community following last week’s fire.

The fire broke out Thursday night at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, west of Philadelphia. More than two dozen people were injured and 133 residents displaced.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said Monday four residents were still unaccounted for, including a husband and wife.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives located the remains Tuesday. They were transported from the scene by the Chester County coroner. The search will continue Wednesday for the two remaining missing residents.

None of the missing residents have been identified.

The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.