Puppies relieve holiday travel stress at Harrisburg airport

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – No stress, all snuggles at Harrisburg International Airport.

Susquehanna Service Dogs brought in puppies to share some holiday cheer.

“I think it provides some comfort because I know you’re nervous when you’re waiting for somebody to come in, and they are so sweet and loving,” Sylvia Henderson of Carlisle said.

There were plenty of kisses, wiggles and sounds to go around for passengers and those waiting for them.

“I think it makes them really happy, not only to see their families but a surprise of puppies,” Sam Geiser of Dillsburg said.

The weeks-old puppies are being groomed to help those living with physical and psychiatric disabilities, so the loving interaction provides a learning experience for them.

“It helps to socialize them and have them experience sounds and ironically, everyone hugs differently,” Kerry Wevodau of Susquehanna Service Dogs said.

“It’s a wonderful stress release, especially when you are traveling with little kids,” airport passenger Becky Stuckey said. “It helps keep them entertained. They love dogs. It’s also been fun for me as a parent.”

Seventeen puppies took part in the meet and greet.

