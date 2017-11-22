Are you a master at writing compelling promotional copy? We’re looking for a creative services producer who can write and produce under tight deadlines! WHTM abc27 News, A Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has an opportunity for a Promotions Producer.
JOB SUMMARY: Interact with news department to develop and produce show-stopping topical promotion for various newscasts
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
- Evaluate news content and select stories with the most promo potential
- Write, produce, shoot and edit material into an attention-grabbing spot that appeals to target audiences.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
- Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.
- Detail oriented; proficient in non-linear editing.
- Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills.
- Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.
- Knowledge of media production, and communication
Education/Experience: Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or equivalent experience may substitute + 2 years of experience in television broadcast/production.
Training/Equipment: Utilize state-of-the-art television technology; Experience with Adobe Creative Suite and ENPS a plus
Work Environment/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some weekend work may be required on an occasional basis.
Pre-employment background screen required.
APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers
Requisition # 6886
INCLUDE LINK TO YOUR MOST RECENT WORK IN YOUR ONLINE APPLICATION OR FORWARD SEPARATELY TO PROMOTIONS MANAGER BETTY BRYAN FISH AT BBRYAN@ABC27.COM.
EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED