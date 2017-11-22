Are you a master at writing compelling promotional copy? We’re looking for a creative services producer who can write and produce under tight deadlines! WHTM abc27 News, A Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has an opportunity for a Promotions Producer.

JOB SUMMARY: Interact with news department to develop and produce show-stopping topical promotion for various newscasts

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Evaluate news content and select stories with the most promo potential

Write, produce, shoot and edit material into an attention-grabbing spot that appeals to target audiences.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.

Detail oriented; proficient in non-linear editing.

Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills.

Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.

Knowledge of media production, and communication

Education/Experience: Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or equivalent experience may substitute + 2 years of experience in television broadcast/production.

Training/Equipment: Utilize state-of-the-art television technology; Experience with Adobe Creative Suite and ENPS a plus

Work Environment/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some weekend work may be required on an occasional basis.

Pre-employment background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers

Requisition # 6886

INCLUDE LINK TO YOUR MOST RECENT WORK IN YOUR ONLINE APPLICATION OR FORWARD SEPARATELY TO PROMOTIONS MANAGER BETTY BRYAN FISH AT BBRYAN@ABC27.COM.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED