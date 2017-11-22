Police ID man sought for threatening victim who caught him stealing

By Published:

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve identified a man who tried to steal a trailer registration and then made threats when the owner confronted him last week.

East Earl Township police have a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Patrick E. Worley, of Adamstown. He is wanted for terroristic threats, criminal trespass, and attempted theft.

Patrick E. Worley (East Earl Township Police Department)

The charges are regarding an incident on Nov. 14. Police said the victim was able to record video of the encounter where Worley threatened physical violence toward him.

Worley left the scene in a blue, 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 towing a red trailer loaded with scrap metal to include an entire engine.

Anyone with information on Worley’s whereabouts should call East Earl police at 717-355-5302.

