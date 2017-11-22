Police: Accused York dealer caught with cocaine, heroin

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after police said they caught him with heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

David J. Wilson, 36, of York, is accused of selling cocaine to undercover officers during a three-week investigation. When investigators learned he traveled to Lancaster to buy more cocaine, they were waiting for him when he returned home Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the York County Drug Task Force.

Police said Wilson had over 1,000 grams of cocaine, about 2.2 pounds. They said they also found 50 grams of heroin and cocaine at his West Jackson Street home and two pounds of marijuana and cocaine at his second home on West Poplar Street.

Wilson was charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances. He was sent to York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

