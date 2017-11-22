WHTM-TV/abc27 has an immediate opening for a full-time News Photojournalist/Editor.

Our team is recognized as being one of the best in the country, selected by the NPPA as Medium Market Station of the Year in 2009 and as a finalist in 2016. Our product stands out in our market as the best largely because of the strength of our team of photojournalists.

If you want to be part of a group that prides itself on telling great stories, you need to apply!

Applicants should have previous video and non-linear editing experience. Efficient computer and editing skills are a must. Experience with Adobe Premier, ENG microwave and satellite live truck operation, and bonded cellular live remotes, is a plus. A college degree is preferred. Individual must be able to perform other production duties as assigned.

We are an aggressive team, focused on being the best in our market and this means our field crews must be on their game each and every day. If you want to be part of a winning team with a winning philosophy, we look forward to hearing from you!

This position could involve working weekends. Pre-employment background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers

Requisition # 6892

INCLUDE LINK TO YOUR MOST RECENT WORK IN YOUR ONLINE APPLICATION OR FORWARD SEPARATELY TO NEWS DIRECTOR CJ HOYT AT CHOYT@ABC27.COM.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED