Panel votes to ban possession of ATM skimmers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill that makes it illegal to use or possess a skimming device for stealing banking information has passed its first legislative hurdle.

House Bill 1918 was reported out of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday by a vote of 25-0.

Under current Pennsylvania law, it’s not illegal to possess the devices that are attached to ATMs and gas pumps to record PINs and account numbers from debit and credit cards.

The bill authored by Rep. Kristin Hill (R-York) would create the new crime of possession and use of unlawful devices. A first offense would be a third-degree felony, and second and subsequent offenses would be a second-degree penalty.

The legislation will now go to the full House for consideration.

