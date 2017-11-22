Lower Swatara man missing since last week, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Lower Swatara Township man who has been reported as a missing person.

Shelby Jade Dean Miller, 28, has not shown up for work and his family and friends have not had any contact with him since last week, on Nov. 14, township police said.

He has been entered into the national system as a missing and endangered person.

Miller is about 5’9″ tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has a tattoo of deer antlers on his left bicep.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Lower Swatara police at 717-558-6900.

