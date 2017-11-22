Lebanon man arrested for dealing heroin, cocaine

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man was arrested after a raid on a city home turned up $15,000 in heroin, cocaine and marijuana, the Lebanon County Drug Task Force said.

Christian Vargas-Zapata, 33, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and related offenses.

Police seized 27 grams of bulk heroin, 525 bags of heroin, 134 bags of cocaine, and approximately 35 grams of marijuana. They also found a .380-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen, suspected drug proceeds totaling $1,800, packaging supplies and other drug paraphernalia, the task force said.

Vargas-Zapata was placed in the county prison on $250,000 bail.

