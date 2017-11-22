Lancaster man pleads guilty in murder case

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 50 years in prison for a fatal shooting last year.

Kendell Foster, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of 30-year-old Ahmeen Clanton. He will serve 25 to 50 years in prison in exchange for the plea, the district attorney’s office said.

Foster and Clanton were arguing in the area of Howard and Shippen streets and when Foster pulled a gun and shot Clanton on Jan. 28, 2016. Clanton died from a gunshot to the head.

Foster also pleaded to two felony firearms violations. He was not allowed to have a gun because of a prior robbery conviction.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s