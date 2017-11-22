Lancaster man pleads guilty in murder case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 50 years in prison for a fatal shooting last year.

Kendell Foster, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of 30-year-old Ahmeen Clanton. He will serve 25 to 50 years in prison in exchange for the plea, the district attorney’s office said.

Foster and Clanton were arguing in the area of Howard and Shippen streets and when Foster pulled a gun and shot Clanton on Jan. 28, 2016. Clanton died from a gunshot to the head.

Foster also pleaded to two felony firearms violations. He was not allowed to have a gun because of a prior robbery conviction.

