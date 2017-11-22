Keeping your blood pressure in check at Thanksgiving dinner

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – From turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, and the pumpkin pie, Thanksgiving is a holiday known for overeating.

What can you do to keep your calories and blood pressure in check?

Nutritionists say the average Thanksgiving meal is 4,500 calories.

The American Heart Association recommends less than 1,500 milligrams of salt a day, but according to nutritionists this one dinner blows that number out of the water at 2,000 milligrams a meal.

Camp Hill resident Lorraine Edris said Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday.

“It doesn’t require anything except good food and family love,” Edris said. “My favorite dish has to go back to my mom, stuffing. It was always my favorite part of the meal. Not that it was the most healthy, but it was certainly the most flavorful.”

The new blood pressure guidelines released this month have her changing the menu.

“I’m adding a new dish this year because of the guidelines. It’s a quinoa salad with a lot of vegetables in it and pumpkin seeds. I know my children will enjoy that because they are all health conscious.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital Physicians Assistant Shawn Becker said high blood pressure, which can cause cardiovascular disease, is a major problem in the United States.

“Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer for people in the United States,” Becker said. “Most causes of blood pressure are unknown but we do know it’s linked to certain health behaviors. A lot of sodium intake in particular. A lot of saturated fats is another risk factor.”

At Thanksgiving dinner, avoid the dark meat on the turkey as it’s higher in saturated fat and stay away from over indulging in salt.

“Pre-packaged rice, like the Uncle Ben’s, they’re incredibly high in sodium,” Becker said.

Also steer clear from too much alcohol.

“There’s a condition called holiday heart, people that go out and binge in terms of food and alcohol, can end up in the ER with an acute event,” Becker said.

Controlling your blood pressure will help you significantly decrease your risk of stroke and heart attack.

Doctors advise being mindful while eating your Thanksgiving dinner and do not overindulge so you can get back to a healthy lifestyle the next day.

